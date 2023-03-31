A tradition six years in the making will return in April.
The 7th Annual Historic Walking Tours hosted by The Heart of Pell City and the Pell City Historical Society kicks off on April 1 and will continue every Saturday except April 8. The free tours will begin at Pell City City Hall at 10 a.m.
Visitors will be guided through historic downtown Pell City and hear stories about the history of the area.
According to Urainah Glidewell, the president of The Heart of Pell City, the tours began as an initiative through the Alabama Tourism Department to celebrate Alabama’s history.
“The Pell City Historical Society is proud to celebrate the rich history of Pell City, and educate visitors on the origins of the city and those who helped build the city into what it is today,” Glidewell said.
One of the things visitors will be able to view is the notebook of historical homes in Pell City. The Pell City Historical Society has been collecting photos and information about historic homes in the city.
In addition to the Historic Walking Tours, the Pell City Historical Society is also celebrating Pell City with Pell City History Day on Monday, April 3 from 1:30 — 3 p.m. at the Pell City Municipal Complex. The event is being sponsored by the law offices of Joey Stevens.
Visitors wishing to attend the walking tours are asked to arrive 15 minutes prior to the tour departure for registration and information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.