Jacob Hadaways 13 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown and Dalton Lewelleyns 33 yards in the air and 68 yards on the ground help lead the Victory Christian Lion to a 12 - 0 win over the Donoho Falcons in region play last Friday night.
The Lions and the Falcons battled back and forth for most of the first half, holding each other scoreless in the first quarter. The Falcons put together a great drive at the beginning of the second quarter, with a 29 yard completion to midfield to start the drive. Donoho faced 4th and 7 at the Victory Christian 33, the Lions defense holds as the Falcons pass attempt was incomplete. Victory Christian took over at their own 33 yard line.
The ground game was the signature to this drive with Lion quarterback Dalton Lewelleyn starting the drive with an 8 run. Later in the drive the bigger of the running back Cameron Cheatwood rumbbled 29 yard down to the Falcons 37 yard line. The last 15 yards of the drive belonged to the work horse of the night, with Jacob Hadaway scoring from 7 yards out. The extra point failed, but Victory Christian took a 6 - 0 lead into halftime.
The third quarter was all about the defense. The Victory Christian defense was very stingy holding the Falcons to only 7 yards total offense. It was a tough night for the Falcons who where playing just their first game of the season due to Covid-19. This will be the story for a lot of teams as this season goes on.
The Lions started the fourth quarter second and 10 at the Falcon 46 yard line. Cameron Cheatwood broke free for 12 yards and a Lion first down. Hadaway followed with another 12 yard run. He had another 13 yard run later in the drive. Cheatwood finished the drive with a 6 yard touchdown run. The two point try failed, but the Lions where up 12 - 0 and they held on to win by that score.
To go along with Hadaways 95 yards and Lewelleyn 63 yards on the ground, Cameron Cheatwood added 6 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown.
Victory Christian will travel to Wadley tomorrow night for their next game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.