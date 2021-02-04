The St. Clair County Health Department has limited access to the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for those who are eligible to receive it. However, the limited supply makes it shaky as to how long availability will last.
As many states struggle to receive the vaccine as quickly as they would like, some counties in Alabama do not have access to the vaccine. However, St. Clair’s Health Department currently has some.
According to the district medical officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, Dr. Karen Landers, the vaccines that are here today may not be available tomorrow, saying that the vaccine is available “intermittently.”
“Keep in mind that it could run out any day,” Landers said. “Our vaccine supply is very limited.”
However, she also stated that other entities besides health departments could be approved to distribute the vaccine and may have access to it currently. Other clinics separate from the Alabama Health Department, along with pharmacies and fire departments are all examples of parties that could receive approval to receive and distribute the vaccine.
This information comes in the wake of rising deaths nationwide and statewide, with St. Clair County totaling 155 deaths and 8,179 cases, with 600 of those cases coming in the past two weeks.
Dr. Landers encourages those who wish to find out more about vaccine availability and other information to go to the Alabama Health Department’s Covid vaccine page of their website.
