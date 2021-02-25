Urainah Glidewell, executive director of the Pell City Chamber of Commerce, provided updates from their recent meeting regarding plans for the 2021 Hometown Block Party.
This year’s edition of the Block Party comes after an unprecedented cancellation of the event in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It will take place on June 5 in downtown Pell City.
After the cancellation last year, it was important to the Chamber to find a way to make it work this year. As vaccinations continue to provide promise in the midst of the pandemic, Glidewell says that they will make due with whatever public health guidelines are active at the time.
“We will abide by whatever they have in place,” Glidewell said.
People are going to be able to register as vendors shortly. This will be available via the Pell City Chamber website. However, vendors are going to be spaced out by a minimum of six feet to account for social distancing.
Additionally, Glidewell says they are identifying new staging areas to provide more space for bands and audiences as well. She has been in talks with bands from last year’s cancellation to see about in their interest in performing this year.
The community looks forward to events such as these. Glidewell says the residents are excited for the return of a staple of St. Clair.
“People are ready. We have been having it for the last 30 years at least,” Glidewell said. “It is very good for our city to bring in people.”
For more information regarding registration as a vendor, visit the Chamber website at pellcitychamber.com.
