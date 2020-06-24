NASCAR released a photo of the noose garage door pull found in Bubba Wallace's garage last Sunday.
A rope used to pull down a garage door in the stall of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace was not a noose, according to federal authorities.
After launching an investigation, U.S Attorney Jay Town and U.S Special Agent Jonnie Sharp Jr. released a joint statement saying, "On Monday, fifteen FBI special agents conducted numerous interviews regarding the situation at Talladega Superspeedway. After a thorough review of the facts and evidence surrounding this event, we have concluded that no federal crime was committed."
The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019. Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week.
Bubba Wallace released a statement saying "It's been an emotional few days. First off, I want to say how relieved I am that the investigation revealed that this wasn't what we feared it was," he wrote. "I want to thank my team, NASCAR and the FBI for acting swiftly and treating this as a real threat.
"I think we'll gladly take a little embarrassment over what the alternatives could have been," Wallace continued. "Make no mistake, though some will try, this should not detract from the show of unity we had on Monday, and the progress we've made as a sport to be a more welcoming environment for all."
NASCAR also released a statement saying, “The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime. The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment. We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.”
