In a statement from ADOC, during a bed count, Murphy was not in his assigned location leading to staff to alert the warden who subsequently notified the ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division (LESD) of a possible escape. Following protocol and out of an abundance of caution to ensure public safety, the decision was made to issue an escape notice while a facility sweep was simultaneously conducted to locate Murphy.
The ADOC can confirm that inmate Murphy had no intention, nor took any action, to attempt an escape from St. Clair Correctional Facility. The facility remains secure and all inmates are accounted for.
The inmate has since been found inside the prison according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's office.
The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for missing inmate Steve Ray Murphy who was convicted of murder.
Murphy was being held at the St. Clair correctional facility. His disappearance was issued at 4:09 a.m. Tuesday. There are not details of the escape at this time.
Murphy can be identified by the following:
- Age: 64
- Height: 5’8″
- Weight: 157 lbs
- Hair color: Brown
- Eye Color: Hazel
- Clothing: Possibly white clothes
Murphy was committed in Colbert County and serving a life sentence for his offense in 1984.
If you see the inmate or have information that may lead to his/her recapture, please contact ADOC at 800-831-8825
