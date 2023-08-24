United Way of Central Alabama (UWCA) was excited to recognize 10 winners of Community Project Grants at The Venue on 20th in Pell City on Aug. 15. These grants will provide funding for short-term projects and one-time expenses designed to have a positive impact on the residents of St. Clair County. Public entities, 501©3 nonprofit organizations and community groups based in St. Clair County were eligible to apply.
UWCA worked with the St. Clair County Advisory Board, led by Zachary Gentile, to grant a total amount of almost $25,000. This luncheon also served as St. Clair County’s annual United Way campaign kickoff as part of UWCA’s 100th annual campaign.
At the event, Cindy Howard, St. Clair County’s United Way Campaign Chair, announced the county’s goal for this year, which is now $148,500.
“I truly believe in the work United Way does and the organizations they support,” said Howard. “I can’t wait to see the impact that the funds raised this year will have in our community.”
Grant winners include:
• Big Canoe Creek Preserve Partners, Inc.
• Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Alabama
• Ironworker Skills Institute
• Middle Alabama Area Agency on Aging
• Moody Middle School
• Pell City Gateway Community Garden
• St. Clair County Day Program, Inc.
• St. Clair Community Health Clinic
• The Pell City Historical Society
• The WellHouse
In addition to the grant money itself, these organizations will be offered free training opportunities, such as nonprofit accounting, employee retention and more, that are being provided by UWCA in partnership with the Auburn University College of Human Sciences’ Cary Center for the Advancement of Philanthropy and Nonprofit Studies.
John Martin, UWCA’s Senior Vice President of Resource Development, closed the event.
“United Way is made possible by the community, and we are strongest when we LIVE UNITED.”
