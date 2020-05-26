Alabama saw its worst unemployment rate in 28 years at 12.9 percent. Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Friday that the rate was up from March’s rate of 3.0 percent, and above April 2019’s rate of 3.2 percent.
ADOL has disbursed more than $1 billion in COVID-19 related unemployment compensation benefits. Alabama is paying benefits under all three programs covered in the CARES Act: Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).
In St. Clair County, the April unemployment rate was 13.2 percent, an increase from 2.6 percent in March.
“While we are certainly disappointed to see our unemployment rate rise so sharply this month, it’s not surprising,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “This global pandemic and national disaster has certainly impacted Alabamians’ ability to work. We know that hundreds of thousands of people have filed for unemployment benefits over the past two months, and we’ve been able to process and pay a great majority of those. We realize there are some still waiting on relief, and we hear and understand their frustration.”
“I think everyone will agree that these numbers aren’t numbers we ever wanted to report,” said Washington. “This pandemic has negatively impacted Alabama’s economy and in two months’ time has managed to undo years of positive progress. But the impact to our employers and workers who carry the economy is even greater. So many had life altering changes that impacted their families almost overnight.” Washington assured Alabamians they are working nonstop to help move along the recovery; developing new technologies, adding staff and making modification wherever possible.
Claimants can track their claims status by using the UI Claims Tracker, which can be located at uiclaimstracker.labor.alabama.gov/.
PUA claims can be filed and certified at pua.labor.alabama.gov.
Additionally, information and FAQs can be found at ADOL’s COVID-19 resource page at labor.alabama.gov/newsfeed/News_CovID19.aspx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.