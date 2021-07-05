Tyson Foods has voluntarily issued a recall of approximately 8.5 million pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken. Tyson has been working closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on this recall, and while there is no conclusive evidence that the products were contaminated at the time of shipment, the voluntary recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution.
The affected products were produced at one plant located in Dexter, Missouri, between December 26 of 2020 and April 13 of 2021 and distributed to foodservice and retail customers nationwide and Puerto Rico. They are being recalled as a precaution due to possible exposure to Listeria monocytogenes, a harmful bacteria.
“We’re committed to providing safe, healthy food that people rely on every day,” said Scott Brooks, senior vice president, food safety and quality assurance, Tyson Foods. “We are taking this precautionary step out of an abundance of caution and in keeping with our commitment to safety.”
Products Included in this Recall
The recall includes Tyson® branded frozen, fully cooked products as well as private label products made for customers. These products were sold to foodservice and retail customers and distributed nationwide. Each package of the affected retail products has the establishment code P-7089.
The list of products can be found here.
Tyson said the list of retailers who received the products will be provided at this site.
A list of retail stores that received the product will eventually be posted on USDA’s website. Use the link here to locate the “retail distribution list.”
