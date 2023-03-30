Senior Showmanship Contest winners at the Jr. Swine Expo during the Jr. Livestock Expo were, from left, Cortlin Ledlow of St. Clair County, champion; Cody Castleberry of St. Clair, reserve champion; Alyx Johnson of Randolph County, third; Brooke Ginn of Calhoun County, fourth; and Caroline Belcher of Lee County, fifth. Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the annual contests, held March 17 during the Southeastern Livestock Exposition in Montgomery. Courtesy photo