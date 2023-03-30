Cattle and swine took center stage in Montgomery as Alabama youth exhibited animals and showed off a year’s worth of hard work during the Jr. Livestock Expo earlier this month.
And for two St. Clair County students, the exhibition was one they won’t soon forget.
Cortlin Ledlow and Cody Castleberry, both from St. Clair County, were named champion and reserve champion during the Jr. Livestock Expo in Montgomery.
The inaugural Jr. Dairy Expo was March 11, while the Jr. Beef Expo and Jr. Swine Expo were March 16-18. The shows, held annually during the Southeastern Livestock Exposition, were coordinated by the Alabama Farmers Federation and included over 200 exhibitors and nearly 500 animal entries.
The Jr. Livestock Expo included showmanship competitions, where exhibitors’ animal-handling skills were tested. Breeding and market shows also gauged animals’ structure, soundness and strength, and top animals and exhibitors participated in Southeastern Livestock Expo’s Parade of Champions during Saturday night’s packed-out rodeo.
Alyx Johnson, of Randolph County, placed third; Brooke Ginn, of Calhoun County, placed fourth; and Caroline Belcher, of Lee County, placed fifth.
