Two St. Clair men have been arrested after trying to pass drugs to inmates of the St. Clair County Jail.
David Trammel, 37, of Ragland and Austin Lewis, 25, of Ashville were arrested for drug crimes. Trammel is being charged with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, while Lewis is being charged with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
According to St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray, the two men were leaving meth outside of the St. Clair County Jail, where select inmates would then try to go outside to pick it up during certain hours.
Sheriff Murray says that they are still in the middle of an investigation over the crimes and their procedure of their attempt of how they tried to get the drugs into the jail.
