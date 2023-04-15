The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club announced its Student of the Month and Teacher of the Month for March — Gage Richardson, a senior at Clay-Chalkville High School and his father, Gene Richardson, a teacher and coach also at Clay-Chalkville.
Gage played and lettered for four years in varsity football and wrestling. He is a member of the National Honor Society and is part of the dual enrollment program with Jefferson State Community College. He will graduate from Clay-Chalkville with honors in May. In his spare time, Gage enjoys playing video games, talking and visiting with friends and family, and helping his coaches whenever he can.
Gage’s nomination for Teacher of the Month was an obvious one to him — his dad.
Gene Richardson, Gage’s father, is his football and wrestling coach.
“He was and is my role model, mentor, coach, best friend, study partner, and Dad,” Gage Richardson said. “He has always told me to always tell the truth and to take pride in the little things and the details. He told me to have a passion for what I do.”
The Rotary International is a global network of 1.2 million business, professional, and community leaders whose motto is “Service above Self.” Proceeds from fundraising events, including the coordination of a golf tournament for 30 years, go toward the club’s many projects, including leadership opportunities for local high school students, Dr. Seuss books for local elementary students, ribbons at City Hall in recognition of Veterans’ Day, lunch for campers and staff at Smile-a-Mile, trees planted at Civitan Park and more. The local club recently funded the new clock in downtown Trussville, benches at the walking track at Cahaba Elementary, and playground equipment at The Mall in historic Trussville.
The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club meets at 7 a.m. on the first through fourth Wednesday mornings of each month at First Baptist Church Trussville (128 N. Chalkville Road). For more information on the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club, please email Diane Poole at dlpoole1225@gmail.com.
The Teacher of the Month and the Student of the Month program is sponsored by Full Moon Bar-B-Q.
