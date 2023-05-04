The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club recently announced its Hewitt-Trussville High School scholarship recipients for this year.
Samuel Simmons was awarded the Van Horne Honorarium Scholarship of $5,000 and Will Cochran was awarded a new vocational scholarship for $1,000.
According to the Rotary Club’s press release about the scholarships, Simmons is a member of the All-State Jazz Band and is head trumpet position. He is also a member of the University of Alabama Honor Band. Simmons received the Crimson Achievement Award and a $500 scholarship from the Honor Band. He coached soccer, served as a Peer Partner, took part in Leadership HT and was involved in band leadership. He plans to pursue a degree in music performance at the University of Alabama.
Cochran, who is the inaugural recipient of a $1,000 vocational scholarship from the Rotary Club, placed third in the Skills USA contest for electrical construction wiring. According to the Rotary Club, he is a member of the rotary student leadership team, is a student body leader, and has been in an electrical class for three years. Cochran is also a high school leader at First Baptist Church of Trussville. He has experience owning his own lawn care and maintenance business where he cuts grass, pressure washes and more. He plans to attend Southern Union State Community College and pursue a degree in welding.
The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club meets at First Baptist Church of Trussville on Wednesday mornings at 7 a.m. For more information about the Rotary Club, email Diane Poole at dlpoole1225@gmail.com.
