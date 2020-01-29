A Trussville man drowned while fishing in St. Clair County late Monday. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s office identified the victim as 63 year-old Claude Webster.
Deputies responded to a call for a person in distress on Neely Henry Lake around 11:45 p.m. Deputies began searching around boat launches and dogwood lane in Ashville. It was reported from Etowah County dispatch, and Rainbow City Fire Department and Rainbow City police were actively looking as well. Webster’s body was found under a pier on Dogwood Lane.
Sheriff Billy Murray said, “Our thoughts go out to his family in this tragic loss.”
