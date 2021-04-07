The city of Trussville will soon see the creation of their own local Lions Club, which has not been present in the city in years.
According to Pedro Pino, who is heading up the project locally as a member of the Growth Membership Team, they have had people responding to PSA’s and have had zoom meetings to help get things rolling.
According to Pino, they will hold their first in-person meeting either in two weeks or when they comprise a membership of ten people.
Pino, of Margaret, serves as a Past District Governor of the Lions Club. The Trussville Area Lions Club’s creation is also being facilitated under the leadership of District Governor Robert Thompson, of Prattville.
“Trussville is such a great area. We thought it would be great to have a civic club there,” Pino said.
Trussville formerly had a Lions Club, but for one reason or another, the membership seemed to disappear. Now, it is being revitalized thanks to the efforts of the Growth Membership Team.
St. Clair County has multiple Lions Clubs located throughout the area. The one in Moody runs a recycling center used frequently.
The Lions Club tackles a variety of issues while giving back to the community. They focus on topics both on a national scale and a local scale. According to Pino, the Lions Club is known for adapting with the times.
The Lions Club was founded 103 years ago in Chicago by people who thought business leaders and community leaders should be more involved.
For more information on the Lions Club, visit their website at www.lionsclub.org. For more information on the Trussville Area Lions Club, reach out to Pedro Pino at pmpino44@yahoo.com.
