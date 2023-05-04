The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce presented scholarship certificates at Senior Awards Day at Hewitt-Trussville High School on April 21.
The recipients of those certificates will be recognized at the Chamber Luncheon on May 18, where Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is set to be a special guest.
“We had 26 applications this year, and each was outstanding in its own way,” said June Mathews, executive director of the Chamber. “Our judging panel definitely had their work cut out for them, but they did a great job of combing through the applications and finding the ones they considered most deserving of the awards.”
Academic scholarships for $1,500 each were awarded to Duane (D.J.) Carter, who plans to attend Missouri University of Science and Technology this fall, and Grace Brooker, who plans to attend Auburn University. A third academic scholarship in the amount of $1,000 went to Jordan Laboon, who will be attending Samford University.
The $3,000 Leaders Scholarship went to Vanessa Kiriuki for overall outstanding achievement. Kiriuki will be attending the University of Alabama in the fall.
The new Chamber Champions Scholarship went to Emily Bozeman. This $3,000 award was based not only on the recipient’s achievements but on a parent’s membership and level of involvement in the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce. Bozeman’s father is Brian Bozeman of Alfa Insurance, an active member of the Chamber’s ambassador team. Bozeman plans to attend Auburn University.
The Chamber scholarship awards are generally based on scholastic achievement, financial need, community and school involvement, and a 300- to 400-word essay on an assigned topic.
The application period for scholarships is currently closed. Next year’s application period will open in January 2024.
Visit trussvillechamber.com for more information.
