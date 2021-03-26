A long-track “super cell” producing tornados that ravaged portions of central Alabama passed right over St. Clair County. However, it left very little damage in its wake as the tornado never touched down in the county on Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.
According to reports, the tornado produced by the storm went border to border in St. Clair without touching the ground. According to county EMA Director Patrice Kurzejeski, the tornado lifted at the border with Shelby County, traveled throughout St. Clair, and touched down just outside the county in Ohatchee of Calhoun County.
Unfortunately, the tornado destroyed portions of Oak Mountain, Indian Springs Village, Ohatchee and other parts of Shelby and Calhoun Counties, as well as Georgia. The storm has left five people dead with multiple injuries and hundreds of homes affected.
However, St. Clair was left with "a few" trees down, some power outages and minor flooding. According to Kurzejeski, this is a “miracle” to have a tornado skip right over the whole county.
“There are no words to describe the catastrophe that could have occurred,” Kurzejeski said. “Everyone in this county should be very thankful.”
Next, the St. Clair EMA has plans to assist in the recovery of Shelby and Calhoun Counties as they deal with the destructive aftermath from the tornado.
For those interested in making a donation toward the recovery efforts of those affected by the deadly storm, visit the St. Clair EMA Facebook page.
“The counties take care of each other,” Kurzejeski said.
