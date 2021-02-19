Three cross country and track runners for Springville High School have accepted scholarship offers to perform at the next level throughout the state.
The three students, Jake Harned, Gracie Matthews and Beth Ann Tucker are all standouts at Springville High School.
Michael Graben, who coaches indoor and outdoor track for the school, was full of praise when talking about each student.
“If you drive through Springville, you are going to see one of them running through the streets,” Coach Graben said.
Harned signed to run for the University of Mobile. Matthews and Tucker both
signed with the University of North Alabama.
Graben said Harned is a hard worker who is dedicated to always getting better.
“He is very driven. He works hard. His mom and dad do a great job,” Graben said.
Matthews is a two-sport athlete who also plays soccer.
“She excels at both sports. She is at soccer one day and then track one day.”
Tucker’s story is special because she has battled through multiple injuries in her career. However, Graben always knew she was going to succeed.
“We knew in eighth grade she was going to be special,” he said.
Both Graben and cross country coach Steve Watson attended the scholarship signing events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.