The Venue on 20th, located in Pell City, celebrated its ribbon cutting on Sept. 14.
Owned by Jan Smith and initially purchased before the pandemic, it was originally intended to be used for a restaurant space, but Smith said “COVID shut the door on that.”
Throughout 2020 and 2021, Smith was approached several times by people wanting to rent out the building for events. At the beginning of 2022, this led her to open the business as a venue for people to hold small, intimate events.
“We decided to do this because many people voice a desire to have a venue. We want to help revitalize downtown Pell City and are excited to be able to fulfill a need for the community,” said Smith.
That’s when she started upgrading the building with repairs, new paint, updates to the lighting and other improvements.
“We love all things old an antique and wanted to keep the vintage vibe of the building,” said Smith.
The Venue on 20th is located at 10 20th Street South in Pell City. They can be contacted at 205-863-9211 or through their website at http://www.pcvenue.com/.
