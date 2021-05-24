The City of Leeds and the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of The Rug Bug Design Showroom at The Outlet Shops of Grand River in Leeds last Friday.
Owners, Sam and Nadine Maalouf are very excited to open this new store in Leeds to bring high quality rugs and furnishings to Grand River. The showroom sells in volume with great prices and a huge inventory available in all types of hand-knotted rugs.
The Maalouf’s first adventure in selling rugs was with a booth space at Hanna Antiques Mall located in downtown Birmingham. Their business was so successful that they decided to open their own storefront at The Shops of Grand River as their second location.
“Our availability for rugs is virtually limitless with access to over 25,000 rugs from all over the world so we have much to offer even beyond what we have right here in our store“ Sam said.
Each rug comes from a city and that city represents a certain design. There are Persian Nain, Isfahan, Qum, Mashad, Kashan, Hamadan, Tabriz, Sarouk, Gabbeh. Tribal rugs from Afghanistan, Pakistan and borders of Iran.
One of the large Persian rugs on display in his store is a Persian Heriz Serapi rug that is 120 years old. It is orange and blue designed for the West market.
Services include washing your rug, rug repair, rug accessories and rug rentals.
