On Wednesday July 28, The Pell City Public Library welcomes USA Today, best-selling author of historical fiction, Susan Meissner, presenting her new book, The Nature of Fragile Things! Can the power of love overcome fear?
In this novel, set in 1905 Manhattan, the fates of three women intertwine on the eve of a devastating earthquake, leading them on a perilous journey that tests their resiliency and resolve!
The library will host a "Meet and Greet" at 10:30 a.m. at the Library/Municipal Complex followed by an author talk and book-signing. The event is a part of our ongoing 2021 Adult Summer Programming series and is free and open to the public. Join us!
