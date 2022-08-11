The Outlet Shops of Grand River Announce the Arrival of EV Charging Stations

The Outlet Shops of Grand River now has EV charging stations. Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Leeds held a ribbon cutting on Friday, August 5, 2022.
“With more and more electric cars on our highways, the need for fast DC charging stations has definitely increased,” said Christine Strange, VP of Retail Operations at The Shops of Grand River. “We saw the need and worked behind the scenes to bring this opportunity to the I-20 corridor here at Leeds.”
Partnering with Larry Dotson of CatCard, LLC, four ChargePoint charging stations were installed this summer. Dotson is an electrical contractor who owns and operates CatCard. “I love working with companies like The Outlet Shops of Grand River. The people are wonderful and it is a pleasure working with such a great company,” shared Dotson.
Once these stations were up and running, charging was available at no charge to the public for over 30 days. Dotson saw this as an opportunity to bring customers in to try out the product and make sure they were happy with it, before having to pay for the service. By the third week of July alone, more than 200 charges were performed at that location with as many as three at a time charging on a regular basis. The norm was one person charging and the redundancy of other stations available so if someone had an issue with any of the stations, customers would have the opportunity to get their charge.
The stations offer fast DC charging for all EVs capable of fast charging at 62.5kW, which charges 25 percent faster than a 50kW station and provides approximately 250 miles of range per hour of charging. ChargePoint modular architecture allows charging stations to be paired offering drivers up to 125kW for even faster charging speeds. These types of chargers are used along highways to enable traveling longer distances, but are also used where the driver needs a fast fill up. These chargers will charge any type of electric vehicle.
“I feel good about this product, especially, since it is the same equipment that is being used at the Mercedes battery plant in Vance down the street from the big plant,” said Dotson. “I am also excited for Grand River who had the foresight, recognized the need and partnered with CatCard to offer this amenity to their customers as a service with the best equipment in the industry. It is a beautiful, safe place to charge.”
Jeannie Cole, The Shops Property Manager, said, “The traffic has steadily increased at these new charging stations. We happened to notice this week that, at times, all of the charging stations were full and people were waiting in line to charge. It is a great service that is now available to our customers and area travelers.”
How the charging stations work is that customers activate their sessions via the ChargePoint app. Drivers can also locate the station with the app in addition to Apply Car Play, Google Earth and Plugshare.com. Through both the ChargePoint app or PlugShare, drivers get station details, upload feedback and post photos, etc.
CatCard EV Charging Stations are located in the southeast corner of The Outlet Shops of Grand River next to I-20 and close to Rue 21 and Campus Spirit. The mall is located at 6200 Grand River Boulevard East in Leeds.
For more information about CatCard, LLC, visit their website at www.catcardev.com. For more information about The Shops, visit www.shopsofgrandriver.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.