With Ashville’s current three year contract garbage collection contract with Advanced Disposal coming to an end, Mayor Derrick Mostella and the council are hoping to find a new company to work with, citing issues with trash not being collected on a consistent basis. Bids from companies are due to the city by Aug. 16.
However, if Advanced Disposal is once again the lowest bidder, the city may not have the option of going with another company.
“We are bound by state laws and state regulations, and we follow those processes. At the end of the day, when it comes to these trash bids, low man wins. You don't really have any leeway there,” said Mostella
According to the State of Alabama, cities must contract whatever company offers the lowest price for the service.
Mostella said If they are unable to contract a different company, he is working with city attorneys to ensure the contract benefits the city as much as possible.
He also said he will ensure any company lives up to the terms of the contract.
Ashville’s bicentennial celebration has been set for Nov. 5, 2022. Council member Sue Price has taken the lead on organizing participating groups and businesses.
“We’re going to try to make it as big, bright and as appealing as we can,” said Mostella. “I know she’ll do a fantastic job. We look forward to getting ahead of all the plans to make sure we have a good day planned to honor our history, story, and all the families that live here and make this place what it is today.”
At the next meeting the council will vote on whether or not to clear cut city property on Dietrich Road. Mostella intends to have the property clear cut and sell the timber to invest back into the project. The city is currently waiting for a contractor who can do this.
Mostella is planning to turn the 30 acre property into a ballfield or sell it commercially.
Don Smith, executive director of St. Clair County’s Economic Development Council, spoke to the city council about applying for the Alabama Community Excellence program. If accepted, the ACE council will visit Ashville to evaluate, score, and help develop a strategic plan for advancement.
“They will bring experts, at no charge, to the community and provide guidance on best practices for moving the community forward,” said Smith.
The city will find out in 2021 if the application was accepted, and work would begin in 2022.
“I believe that Ashville is in a wonderful position to benefit from their program, and I’m hoping their selection board agrees,” said Smith.
The next regular meeting will be held on Aug. 16 at 6 p.m.
