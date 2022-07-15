The Black Jacket Symphony is scheduled to return this upcoming Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 in partnership with the Center for Education and Performing Arts. The band is set to perform hits by The Eagles.
Executive Director Jeff Thompson said he’s particularly excited about this year’s new event sponsor.
“CEPA is thrilled to partner again with America’s First Federal Credit Union, the City of Pell City and the Black Jacket Symphony to bring Live at Logan Martin back in 2022,” said Thompson. “We’re also excited to add a new partnership this year with Robinson Law Firm, which is generously sponsoring the stage at the Pell City Sports Complex.
This is an annual event that CEPA has taken on each year.
“The event is certainly CEPA’s biggest annual undertaking, and it’s worth it in every way,” said Thompson
According to Thompson, it does a lot to help further expand and support the arts education programs that are fostered at Pell City CEPA for schools and community members across St. Clair County.
“Not only does it support our efforts to build and grow our arts education programs in St. Clair County, but it also provides a valuable, one-of-a-kind musical experience for the residents of our community,” said Thompson.
