A Tennessee inmate who left a work site has been found in north Alabama, authorities said.
According to authorities, Shelby County jail inmate Jack Kilpatrick escaped a work release site in Memphis Monday morning. He drove off in a white 2005 GM Sierra truck with the words "container maintenance" written on both sides of the vehicle.
Kilpatrick was captured Monday afternoon in the town of Margaret.
Kilpatrick was seen at a gas station and he drove away when deputies tried to stop him, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. He was stopped after a short pursuit and arrested, the news release said.
Kilpatrick, 39, is serving a sentence of just under a year for methamphetamine possession. He began serving the sentence in October.
