Tickets to Talladega Superspeedway’s upcoming NASCAR tripleheader weekend (April 24-26) are now on sale. In addition to the races, the weekend will also be the spring debut of the all new, fan interactive Talladega Garage Experience.
Fans can save on numerous ticket options with advance-priced tickets for the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 26, as well as the MoneyLion 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series event on Saturday, April 25. The weekend kicks off on Friday, April 24, with practice sessions for both events, along with the General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series race.
Kids 12 and younger gain free admission for the MoneyLion 300 and receive $50 off regular price grandstand and tower seats for the GEICO 500, starting at $10. NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver and 2019 GEICO 500 victor Chase Elliott will try his hand at back-to-back victories.
For more information on Talladega Superspeedway’s advance-priced ticket options for the track’s NASCAR tripleheader weekend, as well as the Talladega Garage Experience visit talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-7223.
