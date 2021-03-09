A man residing from Talladega was arrested on multiple charges following a Marshall County hour-long police chase.
The police chase crossed county lines and went into multiple city jurisdictions.
According to a Facebook post from the Owens Cross Roads Police, the incident began around 10:40 p.m. the night of Feb. 27. A car was reported stolen and officers responded to what ended up as a car chase.
“The pursuit headed up 431 and into the city of New Hope. From there, the pursuit wound around the areas on the east side of New Hope then returning back into Marshall County,” the Facebook post reads. “Officer Graves and Reserve Officer Craig joined in along with New Hope Police and assisted units in the pursuit. The pursuit went into Marshall Co. and back up 431 toward Hebron. A Grant Police officer was side swiped by the fleeing driver according to Graves.”
After incapacitating the vehicle, Isaac Jett was taken into custody and booked at the Marshall County Jail.
Jett is being charged with avoiding arrest, wreckless endangerment, animal cruelty, first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, his bond is $15,000.
