The suspects in the fatal shooting of Moody police Lt. Stephen Williams appeared in court for the second time Thursday.
Tapero Corlene Johnson, 27 and Marquisha Anissa Tyson, 28, both of Birmingham, charged with capital murder, appeared for status hearing.
During Tyson’s hearing, a change was made to her defense team. Birmingham attorney Emory Anthony Jr. took the place of Jeffery Dummire. Tyson’s court appointed attorney Micheal Hanle will remain on the case.
Anthony asked that the court set a preliminary hearing for Tyso, Which Judge Bill Weathington set for July 7.
St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon stated that there was little evidence to share at this time saying the state has footage from the Super 8 where the shooting took place, the initial 911 call and two recorded statements from Tyson.
Johnson’s hearing took place after Tyson’s. Johnson appeared before Presiding Judge Phillip Seay.
Kelly Livingston, Johnson’s attorney, requested a preliminary hearing which Attorney Harmon set for July 7 due to witnesses being readily available.
Both Johnson and Tyson were charged on June 5 in connection with Williams’ death. They are being held in the St. Clair County jail without bond.
