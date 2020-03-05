The St. Clair County Extension Office is getting ready to give students a reality check. The fourth annual Reality Check event is a financial simulation for youth in grades 7-12.
Participants pretend to be young adults with occupations, salaries, and often have a family. They move through the simulation with volunteers role-playing various scenarios. Through the activity, students learn personal financial management.
"This is so stressful!”, ”My poor kid isn't going to get to have Christmas this year!”, “Life isn't fun!" "Everything sure is expensive!"
These are just a few of the comments you’ll over hear while students take part in our Reality Check financial simulation program. It’s definitely an eye-opening experience for the kids and adults always love being a part of the program!
What Youth Experience:
-A hands-on, real-life simulation that gives youth the opportunity to glance into the future in a fun and exciting way.
-Understand gross and net pay
-Learn what it takes to pay monthly living expenses
-Learn to write a check and use a ledger
-Learn to comparison shop
The St. Clair County Extension Office is looking for adults interested in assisting with their upcoming 4-H youth program. The event will be conducted with 8th graders in both the Pell City and St. Clair County school systems on the following dates: March 12th, Pell City CEPA Center, 8:15 a.m. until lunch, for Pell City School System 8th graders. April 7th, Moody Civic Center, all school day, for St. Clair County School System 8th graders
If interested in volunteering for one or both days, please contact Lee Ann Clark, County Extension Coordinator, at 205-338-9416 or email clarkla@auburn.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.