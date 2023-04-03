Members of staff at Steele Elementary School have been receiving checks for several months, thanks to an anonymous donor.
The $50 checks in March went to Clint Hathcock and Rodney Adams.
Clint "Coach" Hathcock teaches physical education and art at Steele Elementary. Hathcock graduated from the University of Alabama and received his masters degree at the University of West Alabama. He taught in other locations before coming to Steele Elementary School 16 years ago.
“He absolutely loves the Steele school students and the school,” the school said in a news release.
He is married to Marsha Hathcock, and they have two dogs, two cats and a goat. According to school officials, Hathcock loves history, fishing and storm chasing in his free time.
Rodney Adams was the other recipient in March. Adams has been a bus driver for five years and has spent the past year at Steele Elementary. Adams lives in Steele and attended Steele Junior High School before graduating from Ashville High School.
He is married to Beth Adams, and together they have two sons who are Ashville graduates. He attends church at Bethel Baptist and plays the bass guitar.
According to school officials, Adams also enjoys fishing in his spare time.
