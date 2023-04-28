Steele Elementary School recognized two employees with $50 checks presented by Steele Mayor Roger Adams.
Keri Buchmann was recognized as teacher of the month. Buchmann has 16 years of teaching experience. Before coming to Steele Elementary, she was with the Gadsden City Schools system.
Buchmann lives in Springville with her husband and children. According to school officials, she enjoys reading and playing tennis in her free time.
Carlie Ray, a pre-K teacher’s aid at Steele Elementary, was recognized as well. Ray is currently attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham and obtaining her degree in education.
Ray lives in Margaret, and according to school officials, enjoys walking and spending time at church. She told officials she loves pre-K and that there is never a dull moment.
According to Steele Elementary Principal David Beegle, both Buchmann and Ray are great employees and willing to help the school with whatever is needed.
