Steele Elementary School will benefit from a fishing tournament fundraiser on April 15 at Rainbow Landing in Rainbow City.
Fifty percent of the Alexander Farm’s Fishing Tournament proceeds will go to Steele Elementary School.
The school won’t be the only one to benefit from the tournament. Fishers in first, second and third place will all be awarded cash prizes — $1,000 for first, $300 for second and $200 for third.
The fee to enter the tournament is $100 per boat, not including big fish pots. A big fish pot costs $10 per boat.
The tournament will begin around 5 a.m., or at first safe daylight. The weigh-in will be at 2:30 p.m. No dead fish will be allowed.
According to Steele school officials, no alcoholic beverages will be allowed and individuals must wear a life vest while an outboard engine is running.
For more information, please contact Steele Elementary School at 256-538-5496.
