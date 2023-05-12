The Town of Steele recently awarded this year’s final appreciation checks to two faculty members of Steele Elementary School.
The appreciation checks were funded by an anonymous donor gifting the town funds to make the awards to school employees.
The first of the final two recipients is Monica Wick.
Wick is the third grade teacher at Steele Elementary School, where she has taught for 20 years, after a year at Gadsden City Schools. She’s a graduate of Jacksonville State University and an Auburn fan. Wick has three children. She is involved with the college ministry at the Church of the Highlands and enjoys photography in her spare time.
The final recipient for this year is Daphine Long.
Long teaches ELA (English Language Arts) to fourth through sixth grade. She is also a reading teacher. She has been at Steele for two years with 15 years of teaching experience. She is an Ole Miss graduate. In her spare time Long enjoys reading and traveling with her family.
