With schools and colleges back to in-person learning in the fall, more Alabama parents are expected to take advantage of the savings associated with the state’s upcoming back-to-school sales tax holiday.
Alabama's 16th annual sales tax holiday for school-related items is July 16-18.
From 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 16, until midnight, Sunday, July 18, the state waives its four-percent sales tax on school-related supplies and clothing. More than 325 cities and counties throughout Alabama will waive their local taxes as well. St. Clair County does not grant a holiday for the one percent sales and use tax levied for education.
Exempt items include:
clothing priced at $100 or less per article;
school supplies valued at $50 or less per item;
books that cost $30 or less per book; and
tablets, laptops, computers and printers with a selling price of $750 or less.
Click here for a detailed list of exempt items.
Learn more at alabamaretail.org/alabamasalestaxholidays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.