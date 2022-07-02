On July 2-4, the State Troopers will participate in “Operation Dry Water,” a national awareness and enforcement campaign focused on reducing the number of alcohol and drug related incidents on the water. Cpl. Coty Brown and Sgt. Brian Merrill held a media day to share information about safety tips and required boating items.
• If you’re going to partake in any kind of drinking alcoholic beverages, make sure there is somebody on board who is sober to drive.
- Paddle sports, any kind of kayaking, paddle boarding, canoeing, it is a water craft so they must have a life jacket onboard. It doesn’t have to be worn, but it must be easily accessible.
“Especially out on the water with the crowds we’re going to have, I would suggest wearing it but at least have it on the vessel with you,” said Coty Brown
• Try to stay in areas you’re familiar with. Lakes such as Logan Martin have many shallow areas where it’s easy to get stuck in the mud. Also be courteous and mindful for of your weight out on the water
“This is not the time of year for novice boat operators, you need to have a little experience.
• Life jackets must be coast guard approved with no tears or rips. Brown said they’ve run into issues with parents buying life jackets for their children that are not coast guard approved. There is a tag on the inside that will indicate whether or not it is coast guard approved
• Pay attention with what you’re doing, be observant and try not to get distracted with things happening on the boat.
• Before going out at night make sure all red, green and white lights are working. Brown suggests carrying extra bulbs just in case. Walmart also sells lights that are red, green and white. However, those should only be used in emergency to get the boat back to shore.
• Each boat must have all of its necessary documentation and tools. This includes vessel license, boat certificate, fire extinguisher, some type of sound device and a kill switch.
A full list of required items can be found at ALEA.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.