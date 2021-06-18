A wreck that killed four Adamsville residents after their car plunged into Logan Martin Lake is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The Pell City Police Department’s dive team assisted during the attempted rescue.
The car left the interstate before becoming submerged in the lake. While it was previously unknown what caused the car to leave the interstate, Irwin now says that the car left the roadway after hitting the guardrail and veering off. Irwin also said that the car went into the center median at one point.
Victims of the accident were April Whatley, 37; Mariah Towns, 18; Rosalyn White, 5 and Reginald J. White, 3, according to St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell. The only survivor, 39-year-old Reginald White, was taken to UAB Hospital.
The accident took place about 11 p.m. that Saturday, June 5. Lanes on Interstate 20 Eastbound were shut down for a period of time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.