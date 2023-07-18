Alabama holds a sales tax holiday at which no state sales or use tax is due on covered back-to-school items since 2006.
The sales tax holiday begins Friday, July 21 starting at 12:01 a.m. and ends at midnight on Sunday, July 30.
A county or municipality, by resolution or ordinance adopted at least 30 days prior to the third full weekend of July, may provide for the exemption of covered items from county or municipal sales or use taxes during the same time period, under the same terms, conditions, and definitions as provided for the state sales tax holiday.
Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday encouraged Alabamians to begin preparing for the school year by participating in tax holiday.
“With summer nearing its end, I know Alabama families are beginning to prepare for the quickly approaching school year,” said Ivey. “During this tax-free holiday weekend, pencils, calculators, binders and other essential school supplies will be eligible for purchase without incurring sales tax. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this relief, so students, teachers and parents alike can be equipped for the school year.”
The sales tax holiday includes certain school supplies, computers and clothing. For a full list of eligible and non eligible items, visit www.revenue.alabama.gov.
