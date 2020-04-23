The Alabama Athletic association announced their winners for the Bryant-Jordan Scholar-Athlete award and three St. Clair County seniors were chosen out of the 52 selected as winners.
Harper Bell from Pell City High School was the place kicker for the Panthers’ football team and caption of the soccer team. Bell has a 4.37 GPA, made a 30 on the ACT and participates in several service clubs. Bell plans to attend University of Alabama in Birmingham in the fall where she will major in biotechnical science.
Elizabeth Davenport from Victory Christian School plays volleyball, tennis and is a cheerleader. Davenport hopes to attend Oral Roberts in Tulsa, Okla. in the fall. Davenport is very active within her school and church. On top of sports, she is also in beta club, key club, leader of the elementary school chapel worship and serves as a peer tutor.
Brody Bice from Ragland High School played middle linebacker on defense and tailback on offense for the Purple Devils football team. Bice also is a member of the leadership committee.
These seniors were nominated by their schools and selected by a committee in each region as winners. The award comes with a $3,000 scholarship.
