The U.S. Department of Agriculture will be investing $2,570,000 into St. Clair County. This will be accessible in loan guarantees to ServisFirst Bank of Birmingham, Ala. to help Alcrete Industries, Inc., a manufacturer of precast concrete products used in new construction.
This investment is projected to create 14 jobs, save 22 jobs and benefit 12,939, according to information provided by the USDA.
Overall, more than $18 million is being invested into Alabama as a whole to help businesses in rural areas. This is part of three investments through the Business and Industry (B&I) Loan Guarantee Program in Alabama.
Talladega County will receive $5,914,750. Wilcox, Choctaw, Marengo, Perry, and Dallas Counties will receive $10,000,000.
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon, Jr. Made this announcement on May 27.
“The economic success of the rural areas of Alabama is essential for our state to grow and prosper,” Gordon said. “By investing in businesses who choose to locate and stay in our rural communities, USDA is helping businesses in rural Alabama to create jobs, grow, and to find new and better markets for the items they produce. Rural Alabama is wide-open for business, and USDA stands ready to help.”
More information about the USDA can be found at www.usda.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.