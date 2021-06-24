St. Clair County received a $1 million community development block grant (CDBG) to renovate and expand an existing arena to become a testing and vaccination facility for COVID-19 and any future health emergencies.
Gov. Kay Ivey made the announcement Monday that three north Alabama counties were awarded a total of $1.78 million to help in their efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Morgan County was awarded $489,475, Clay County was awarded $300,000 and St. Clair County received $1 million. The awards are part of more than $40 million allocated to Alabama under a special CDBG program funded from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Ivey will announce additional grants to other Alabama cities and counties as applications are processed. The grant funds are required to be expended on projects relating to the recovery from or preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus or any future infectious diseases.
“North Alabama frontline workers deserve to be commended for their courage and perseverance during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ivey said. “As we continue recovery, I am pleased to award these funds which will continue to assist those who were negatively affected and are trying to come back from such a difficult time.”
The funds were made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and can be used to support COVID-19 testing and vaccinations; rental, mortgage and utility assistance; assistance to food banks and pantries; job creation and business assistance and related projects to provide pandemic relief.
Alabama counties and entitlement communities receiving the CDBG-COVID funds were required to make an application with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
“This CARES Act funding is helping local leadership and health care providers be in a better position to assist residents in their areas who need it most,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in assisting these counties as they work to help Alabama come back from this global pandemic.”
