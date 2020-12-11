A St. Clair County nonprofit has received a grant to fight human trafficking.
Wellhouse works with victims of human trafficking in Alabama. The group provides mental health services, medical attention, rehabilitation programs and residential programs for victims throughout the state.
The grant totals $609,000 and funds come from the United States Department of Justice. The funds were made available for the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
“The immense toll that this horrible crime takes on its victims is hard for most of us to even imagine,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement.
“Gov. Ivey has a heart for victims, and ADECA stands with her in supporting the work of the staff and volunteers at the Wellhouse as they assist victims of these terrible crimes,” a statement from ADECA says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.