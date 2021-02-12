A St. Clair County Correctional Facility inmate has died following an attack by another prisoner, according to a statement from Alabama corrections officials.
According to the department of corrections, Dexter Freeman, 38, died Monday from injuries sustained during an "inmate-on-inmate assault" at the Springville prison.
The other inmate allegedly involved in the attack was not identified. No additional details were released.
An autopsy will be performed to determine Freeman's cause of death said corrections spokeswoman Samantha Rose.
The state inmate was serving a 15-year sentence for first-degree sodomy.
