A new multi-agency drug enforcement unit (DEU) has been established in St. Clair County to help combat the sale and use of illegal drugs.
The DEU will be run by a commander chosen by St. Clair Sheriff Billy Murray and will be governed by a Board of Directors. The board will be comprised of the sheriff, the District Attorney, various police chiefs from across the county as well as the commander of the DEU.
“This is an exciting time in our county, a time where every municipal police agency and our sheriff’s department have joined forces to form a specialized unit that focuses on illegal drug activity and specifically, illegal drug distribution,” District Attorney Lyle Harmon said. “The St. Clair County District Attorney’s Office is proud to be associated with these agencies and it is our intent to vigorously prosecute drug dealers in St. Clair County. The citizens of St. Clair County understand the criminal impact that illegal narcotics have had on our daily lives and the drug enforcement unit will be a united and dominant force in making our communities safer.”
Murray says that this unit is much needed in St. Clair, which is trying to combat drug crimes much like other counties. Murray called it a “multi-pronged assault on drugs” that is already off and running in the county.
According to Murray, members of the DEU are sworn-in to allow them more authority with their operations.
“St. Clair County law enforcement has identified the sale and distribution of illegal drugs as a public safety concern. It is with this in mind that we have all agreed to work diligently to curb illegal drug activity. I look forward to working closely with everyone to make a difference in our communities,” Murray said.
