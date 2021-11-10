The St. Clair County EDC celebrated Small Business Week Nov. 1-6. The organization is marking the days by posting a new informational business video to their social media.
Candace Hill, the EDC’s Retail & Marketing Specialist, said she hopes this initiative brings St. Clair County closer together.
The St. Clair Economic Development council does a 5-year strategic plan every year. All of the budget items are linked directly to the goals of that strategic plan.
Hill said small business is a newer initiative the EDC has taken on. The council decided during their last planning session to develop educational opportunities for small businesses.
“We’re continuing to listen to our small businesses in St. Clair County because sometimes doing business in a small community is very different from what you get from some of the larger entities geared toward smaller business,” said Hill.
The council was able to secure a grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, which has funded this project.
“Our goal is to strengthen the chambers of commerce and educational opportunities that can be more easily offered of a county-wide basis,” said Hill.
The project was launched with the development of Smallbusinessstclair.com. The website offers various resource tabs that demonstrate and aid with the planning, permit and launching phases of growing a small business.
This development has allowed the EDC to work closely with the Small Business Development Center out of Jacksonville State University.
Hill called Small Business Week the first real push for marketing and branding to utilize the relationship with JSU.
“Our hope is that by the end of this week we will have established an audience that are able to partner with all of the local chambers,” said Hill.
With five chambers, Hill said pulling the county together is a lot easier than people would think.
“That’s one beautiful thing about St. Clair County, people just get along. It’s a close knit community, which makes it easy to get the word out and work together.”
Each day of the week will feature a new business video related to topics such as: best accounting practices, human resource issues, small business insurance and the importance of ecommerce. First video posted featured Ken Grisham from JSU, who spoke about creating and following a business plan.
“We did a strategic planning session at the inception of the initiative,” said Hill. “All of these topics were topics that small business people on the call recognized as issues.”
Hill also said citizens who do not own their own businesses still play an important role in the overall success of small businesses. She said its critical to choose to shop at local business rather than at big box stores.
Citizens of the county can also help support small business by interacting with these homegrown brands on social media. This includes liking, sharing and commenting on posts. The more interaction a business has, the more likely they are to be seen by people looking to shop.
“If we are all supporting local business as much as we possibly can, it makes our community stronger,” said Hill.
Hill said the EDC is looking forward to promoting businesses in this upcoming holiday season, and urges everyone to keep an eye on upcoming events in the county on Visit St. Clair’s social media accounts and website at visitstclair.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.