Pell City celebrated its fourth annual Christmas Tree Festival. The event was sponsored by The Heart of Pell City in collaboration with the city, St. Clair County Commission, Pell City Commerce and 3rd Thursdays.
Bill Pruitt, Mayor of Pell City opened the event with a prayer and a message to those who organized the festival.
“I want to especially thank everybody who worked so hard to put this together,” said Pruitt.
The Pell City High School color guard, majorettes and dance line performed “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Rock Around the Christmas Tree” and “All I want for Christmas.”
The Pell City Line Dancers performed “Here This Christmas.”
Berritt Haynes, Pell City native and recent contestant of the Voice performed a solo with his mother, Monica Haynes.
H & H Glass & Griffins Jewelers, Pediatrics Plus and Hargray and Elegant Nails were overall winners of the Christmas business decorating contest.
The tree is located in front of the St. Clair County Courthouse. The Heart of Pell City said they hope citizens come from all over the county to see the tree and appreciate decorations put up by local businesses on Cogswell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.