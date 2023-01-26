A picture is worth a thousand words, but to the participants of the Farming Feeds Alabama Photo Contest, a picture represents livelihoods. Winning entrants included St. Clair County’s Silas Brown in the youth division, for his photograph of his brother and “Pawpaw.”
From peach orchids to cattle and poultry houses to cotton, the biannual photo contest helps tell the story of Alabama agriculture.
“Alabama agriculture is a beautiful treasure, and we love giving others the opportunity to capture the beauty of the industry that feeds, fuels and clothes this world,” said Marlee Moore, Alabama Farmers Federation’s publications director. “We are grateful for the participation and hope it encourages people to continue to capture farm life. This helps tell the story of Alabama farmers.”
This year’s contest, sponsored by the Federation, was divided into two categories – youth division for photographers 15 years of age and younger, and adult division, which included 16-year-old entrants and up.
First-place winners received $150; second place received $100; and third place $50. Almost 200 photos were judged by a panel of professionals – resulting in winners from counties across the state. Each entrant named their photos and provided a short description.
Adult division
1st place: Peach Delight by Beverly Jones, Bibb County
This captures Jeremiah Jones excitedly showing his sister, Jessa Jones, a tiny peach in the family orchard.
2nd place: Leading The Future by Tanner Strickland, Barbour County
“Then we your people, the sheep of your pasture, will thank you forever and ever, praising your greatness from generation to generation.” – Psalm 79:13
3rd place: Summer Pastures by Gracie Tribble, Lauderdale County
Two of Alabama’s biggest agriculture commodities are cattle and poultry, this photo embodies both perfectly. This family runs a commercial cow/calf operation along with four broiler houses; during the summer they keep bulls in the pastures that surround the poultry houses.
Youth division
1st place: My Brother and Pawpaw by Silas Brown, St. Clair County
This is a picture of a child feeding and watering cows with his pawpaw.
2nd place: Perfect Cotton Boll by Anne Elizabeth Pitts, Hale County
This picture captures the stages of the cotton boll prior to it being picked.
3rd place: Pink by Ellie Blankenship, Shelby County
A picture of a sweet cow with a pink nose looking through a fence.
Winning photos will be featured in the March 2023 issue of Neighbors magazine, the Federation’s monthly publication.
