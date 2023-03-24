St. Clair County and most of Alabama will be under a wind advisory from 7 p.m., Friday, March 24, until 7 a.m., Saturday, March 25.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Calera, wind gusts could reach 45 mph outside of the potential severe storms later this evening and into Saturday morning.
“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” a statement from NWS said. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”
Sustained winds are expected to be between 15 and 25 mph.
The NWS office in Calera also tweeted that residents should secure loose patio furniture and garbage cans ahead of the wind event and severe storms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.