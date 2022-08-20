Four local college students were among a group of 100 who earned a $1,000 scholarship through the competitive Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program.
They are:
- Harper Bell of Pell City is a junior at the University of Alabama at Birmingham studying biomedical sciences.
- Madison Comans of Odenville is a sophomore at Samford University studying secondary education.
- Sarah Conaway of Springville is a freshman at Auburn University studying architecture.
- Blakeley Goodgame of Pell City is a freshman at Auburn University studying aerospace engineering.
The award may be used toward tuition, fees, books or supplies. The 100 scholarship recipients hail from 52 different counties and will attend 21 different institutions.
“It’s important for young people to get a good education,” said Jimmy Parnell, Alfa Insurance president. “These students represent the future of our state, and I’m glad we can support them through these scholarships.”
Scholarships are awarded based on academics, participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience and future goals. The program is administered through Scholarship America.
Throughout its history, the Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program has awarded $850,000 to students studying at Alabama technical schools, colleges and universities.
To view photos of all recipients, visit AlfaInsurance.com or go to the photo album at Facebook.com/AlfaInsurance.
