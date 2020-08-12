Three local college students were among a group of 100 who earned a $1,000 scholarship through the competitive Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program.
Ben Castleberry of Pell City is a graduate of Pell City High School and a senior at Auburn University studying agriscience education.
Ashlea Posey of Springville is a Springville High School graduate and a junior at the University of Alabama at Birmingham studying mathematics.
Kaila Posey of Springville is also a graduate of Springville High School and a junior at the University of Alabama at Birmingham studying nursing.
The scholarships may go toward tuition, fees, books or supplies for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Alfa Insurance President Jimmy Parnell said he’s proud this scholarship program can help students as they work toward earning degrees at community colleges and universities.
“Education is extremely important for our young people, and graduating with an associate or bachelor’s degree opens so many doors,” Parnell said. “I’m glad the Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program can relieve some of the stress related to paying tuition bills.”
The 2020 Alfa Foundation Scholarship recipients represent 43 Alabama counties and 21 institutions of higher learning. The program is administered through Scholarship America, which selects recipients based on academics, participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience and future goals.
Over seven years, the Alfa Foundation has awarded $650,000 in scholarships to students from 65 counties studying at 36 Alabama universities, colleges and technical schools.
