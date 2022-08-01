New dress code guidelines have been put in place for all St. Clair County Schools in K-12. Formerly, various rules covered K-4 and other ranges, but all of the schools in St. Clair have different grade breakups.
School principals asked to have standardized K-12 guidelines to make it easier to follow the rules for each school.
“They felt like if they had a standardized K-12, that would benefit them,” said Kevin Hathcock, student services coordinator for St. Clair County.
Hathcock said there has been controversy in the past about the length of shorts and skirts. He said that opinion in the past has been that it leaned more toward regulating females and their outfits.
“We hope we’ve made it seemed like it is for male and female both, instead of leaning more towards just the one,” said Hathcock.
One notable change is that skirts and shorts may not be shorter than the length of the fingertips in a natural position. Before, students were only allowed to wear shorts and skirts that were no shorter than three inches above the knee.
He said this change is more standardized and employees are not having to physically measure students.
Other measurement definitions were highlighted in the dress code guidelines as a notable change is that pants and jeans must be clean with no open holes showing skin above the knee. Sweatpants and joggers are allowed if they are properly fitted.
According to another highlighted rule, shirts and tops must not show the midriff with hands at 180 degrees above the head. Pants must meet the natural waistline and be no longer than mid-shoe level.
Other general rules included no hats, no items that may inflame racial tension, no jewelry or belts with spikes allowed, no over-sized clothing and no facial piercings.
“We’ve just tried to make it simpler and easier to follow,” said Hathcock.
A full list of the guidelines can be found online at the Odenville Intermediate School Facebook page.
